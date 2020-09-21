CHEAT SHEET
4-Year-Old Shot in Ohio ‘Died in His Mother’s Arms’
A gunman barged into a home in Struthers, Ohio, and opened fire—killing a 4-year-old who “died in his mother’s arms,” according to the police chief. Two men and two women were wounded in the early morning shooting; they told police they did not know the assailant, according to WKBN. Neighbor Matthew Tallman told the station that he ran over when he heard screams and gunshots. “I walked up into the house, asked if the shooter was still there and they said, ‘no,’” Tallman said. “So then I looked over to my left and there was a kid in her arms, and he was gone.” The child has not been identified, and the gunman is still at large.