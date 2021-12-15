4-Year-Old Orders Nearly $1,200 of Gelato to Father’s Firestation
I SCREAM
Cone-gratulations are in order to a resourceful 4-year-old in Sydney, who ordered more than $1,000 worth of premiere gelato on a food delivery app, including a personalized birthday cake. Christian King ordered all of his favorite flavors from Messina Gelato using his father’s phone, which he had been handed during his sister’s touch football match as a distraction. Christian racked up the $1,139 tab and told his father, Kris King, there was “something on the way.” King said he then “almost had a bloody heart attack” looking at the order. “I flicked through the screen about 30 times. That’s how long the order was, it was like 99 cakes.”
In actuality, Christian had ordered “eight or nine 1.5 litre tubes of strawberries and cream and double dolce gelato.” His father said his son “didn’t just choose randomly,” making sure to get two tiramisu, two mushroom cakes, and a chocolate log as well as the personalized birthday cake—probably planning ahead for his January birthday, his father said. Luckily, King said, “the icing on the cake” was when UberEats agreed to refund their order once they caught wind of the kid’s cheeky move. Christian, his father added, is “back in the good books and Santa is coming again.”