Dozens More Women Accuse Former Harrods Owner Mohamed Al-Fayed of Sexual Abuse
‘UTTERLY APPALLED’
Another 40 people have accused billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, the former Harrods owner who died last year, of sexual misconduct to London’s Metropolitan Police, adding to the 65 new accusers announced yesterday, the BBC reported. The two sets of new accusations emerged after the BBC aired a documentary in September featuring testimony from over 20 former Harrods employees who said the luxury department store owner had raped or sexually assaulted them. Ranging from as far back as 1979 to as recently as 2013, the newest allegations also include sexual assault and rape, among other forms of abuse, and come not only from Harrods employees. The BBC’s reporting suggests that Al-Fayed used the London department store he owned from 1985 to 2010 as a hunting ground for women to manipulate, exploit, and abuse. Harrods—whose current owners say they are “utterly appalled” by the allegations—told the BBC that over 200 people are currently in the process of settling complaints with the store directly. Although Al-Fayed can no longer be convicted, the Metropolitan Police are investigating whether anyone still living should face criminal charges over the allegations and encourage further victims to come forward.