Watch: Chairs Go Flying as Massive Brawl Erupts Inside Golden Corral
MIS-STEAKS WERE MADE
A massive fistfight at the Golden Corral in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, broke out on Friday afternoon after customers began arguing, according to local authorities. Police are still actively investigating what began the skirmish, which eventually escalated to include more than 40 people, Bensalem public safety official William McVey said. As of Tuesday, reports from local outlets were still in disagreement on what started the fight. A witness told WPVI-TV that a customer became enraged after receiving his well-done steak after someone who was in line behind him, while a former Golden Corral employee reported that two families “got into a heated exchange” after a line-cutting incident led to the restaurant running out of meat. In viral footage of the fight, which captured the height but not the beginning of the carnage, a man can be heard saying, “All I wanted was some steak!” The video shows tables and chairs being thrown around the Golden Corral, with employees attempting to quell the brawlers. The fight left the buffet restaurant’s dining room heavily damaged, though no serious injuries were reported to police. No arrests had been made as of Monday, according to McVey.