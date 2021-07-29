40-Year-Old Slice of Princess Diana’s Wedding Cake to be Auctioned
SAVE THE DESSERT
Princess Diana was beloved by people worldwide throughout her life, though she may be hard-pressed to find someone who would want a piece of her... 40-year-old wedding cake. A collector hopes to find that out when the royal slice goes to auction on Aug. 11. The slice came from one of 23 wedding cakes made for the royal wedding. It was given to Moyra Smith, a resident of the Queen Mother’s home at Clarence House. Smith kept the cake preserved in a freezer with a note marking its origins, though her family later sold it to a collector in 2008. The cake is expected to fetch anywhere between 300 to 500 pounds. “It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold,” auctioneer Chris Albury told the Associated Press. “But we advise against eating it.”