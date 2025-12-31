41 Men Die After South Africa Circumcision Ceremonies
Over three dozen young South African men have died after taking part in circumcision initiation ceremonies. South African authorities reported that the men died in November and December after having their foreskins removed as part of an initiation ritual into manhood. In Xhosa, Ndebele, Sotho, and Venda ethnic groups, young men aged 16 and up are placed into initiation schools that teach them the responsibilities of adulthood. Circumcision is performed on men as part of the curriculum. 41 men died after having the procedure done with a dirty scalpel, leading to them contracting gangrene or sepsis, according to TMZ. South Africa’s Traditional Affairs Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, blamed the deaths on negligence from both the schools and parents. “There is negligence in terms of meeting health standards in some of the initiation schools. If you take your child to an initiation school, you never make a follow-up, you do not monitor, you do not go there to see whether the child does drink water, you are placing your child at risk,” he said.