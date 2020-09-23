CHEAT SHEET
41 Razor Blades Found Strategically Placed on Michigan Playground
Michigan police say 41 razor blades were found strategically placed to cause harm on a children’s playground, according to Michigan Live. Additional blades were reportedly found at another park in Eaton Rapids as well. “We are happy to announce that all parks have been canvased and we are confident that any hazardous objects have been removed from the parks,” a statement from city authorities read. Witnesses reported seeing a group of teenagers, two males and two females, that had been on the park's equipment prior to the discovery. The City of Eaton Rapids is offering a $1000 award for any information that may lead to arrests or convictions.