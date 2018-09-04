Kavanaugh Dumps 42,000 Pages on Senate Hours Before SCOTUS Hearing

Just hours before hearings on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court were scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET today, the federal judge and former George W. Bush White House counsel turned over more than 42,000 pages of documents from his time in the Bush White House to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded angrily to the document dump Monday evening, tweeting, “Not a single senator will be able to review these records before tomorrow. ” Hours later, however, the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Republican Charles Grassley of Iowa, tweeted, “The Majority staff has now completed its review of each and every one of these pages.” Kavanaugh served in the Bush White House Counsel’s Office from 2001 to 2003 and as a staff secretary from 2003 to 2006.
