Hundreds of Ex-George W. Bush Staffers to Back Biden Over ‘Dangerous’ Trump
Hundreds of people who worked for former Republican President George W. Bush will endorse Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, according to a report from Reuters. The former officials have reportedly come together to form a group called 43 Alumni for Biden—referencing Bush’s place in the historical sequence of presidents—and its members are said to include former Cabinet secretaries and other senior figures in the Bush administration. The new super PAC will launch on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “We know what is normal and what is abnormal, and what we are seeing is highly abnormal. The president is a danger,” said Jennifer Millikin, one of the group’s organizers, who worked on Bush’s 2004 campaign. Bush’s office has reportedly been told about the group but he’s not personally involved. Freddy Ford, a spokesman for the former president, said Bush had retired “and won’t be wading into this election.”