    NYPD Rookie Cop and Lieutenant Under Investigation After She Gives Him Raunchy Holiday Party Lap Dance

    An NYPD rookie and her lieutenant are under investigation by their superiors after a video surfaced of the rookie giving him a steamy lap dance during the Bronx precinct’s staff holiday party.

    In the footage, the rookie cop is seeing grinding on 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry as he sits on a chair at the center of the Rory Dolan’s bar in Yonkers. The pair were surrounded by a crowd of co-workers during the incident. McGarry has been reassigned while the NYPD investigates.

