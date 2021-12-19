Read it at New York Post
An NYPD rookie and her lieutenant are under investigation by their superiors after a video surfaced of the rookie giving him a steamy lap dance during the Bronx precinct’s staff holiday party.
In the footage, the rookie cop is seeing grinding on 44th Precinct Lt. Nick McGarry as he sits on a chair at the center of the Rory Dolan’s bar in Yonkers. The pair were surrounded by a crowd of co-workers during the incident. McGarry has been reassigned while the NYPD investigates.