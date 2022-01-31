CHEAT SHEET
4.5-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Oklahoma
SHOOK UP
Read it at The United States Geological Survey
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Oklahoma Monday around 11 a.m. The United States Geological Survey located the quake to be about 4.5 miles from the town of Medford, which is near the border of Kansas. After the tremors shook the Sooner State, the National Weather Service of Tulsa tweeted, “BIG earthquake just felt here at @NWSTulsa!” Injuries and damage have yet to be reported.