45 People Shot in Chicago This Weekend; Six Die
Chicago’s crime wave exacted a deadly toll this weekend, with at least 45 people shot, six of them fatally. The dead include a 71-year-old woman killed when two gunmen began shooting into her home on Sunday evening. The wounded include six people attending an after-hours party at a bar early Saturday. Murders in Chicago are up 50 percent over last year, and cops are making arrests in less than half of them. “This has been a difficult year for law enforcement throughout the country as COVID-19 and civil unrest have converged to create charged environments in major U.S. cities,” Police Superintendent David Brown said last month.