46 University of New Hampshire Frat Bros Charged With Hazing
NOT AGAIN
Durham police on Tuesday charged 46 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s Beta Chapter at the University of New Hampshire and the chapter itself with student hazing, the Associated Press reports. The fraternity members allegedly hazed new members at an April 13 event in the chapter’s house, police said. Each student charged with the misdemeanor faces a $1,200 fine if convicted, and the chapter could incur a maximum fine of $20,000 if convicted, according to News Center Maine. The university temporarily suspended the chapter and immediately reported the incident to police after learning of the hazing allegation from the fraternity’s national organization, a UNH spokesperson told the AP. “We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process,” the spokesperson told the AP. Police released the names of 10 members accused of hazing on Friday to News Center Maine.