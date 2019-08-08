CHEAT SHEET
48 Male Patients Say USC Doctor Sexually Abused Them
At least 48 men say a doctor at the University of Southern California student health center, Dennis Kelly, sexually abused them. At least five of those men say they complained to the university in the years before he left USC in July 2018. The former patients are now suing the university and Kelly, who has denied any wrongdoing. The university has faced several serious scandals in the past year, including when more than 380 former students came forward to accuse gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual misconduct. USC has paid out $215 million in settlements to Tyndall’s former patients, and Tyndall is facing criminal charges.