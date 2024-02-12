49ers Players Say They ‘Didn’t Know’ About Super Bowl OT Rules Change
SUPER MISTAKE
Just after the San Francisco 49ers lost the 2024 Super Bowl in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple 49ers players revealed they had no idea the rules for extra time in the Big Game had changed. “I didn't even realize the playoff rules were different in overtime,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said at a press conference. “I assumed you just want the ball because you score a touchdown and win.” Under the old rules, the first team to score a touchdown in overtime won, giving a significant advantage to the team with first possession. The NFL changed the rules in 2022, requiring both teams to possess the ball during overtime. On Sunday, the 49ers took overtime possession first and scored a field goal—but lost when the Chiefs scored a touchdown just minutes later. Juszczyk said the team hadn’t discussed how the new rules would change their strategy, but coach Kyle Shanahan said the coaches did take the new rules into account during their decision making process. Either way, the strategy seemingly left players befuddled on the field—contributing to their eventual loss.