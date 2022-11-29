5 Cars Rented by Biden’s Secret Service Burst Into Flames
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Several vehicles rented by President Biden’s Secret Service team suddenly burst into flames in a Nantucket Airport parking lot early Monday, less than 24 hours after they were returned. The SUVs, rented from Hertz, carried the president and his family during their Thanksgiving vacation on the Massachusetts island. No injuries were reported, though the cars sustained significant damage from the blaze, just feet away from the airport’s jet fuel tanks, video shows. The vehicles impacted include a Chevy Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX80, Jeep Gladiator and a Ford Expedition, the last of which was currently under a battery recall and had not yet been serviced, according to the Nantucket Current. “At approximately 5:22 am Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport’s Closed Circuit Television System,” the airport said in a statement, adding that “there is no longer an active fire at this time: the Airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected.” The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.