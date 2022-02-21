5 Dead in Suspected Mass Overdose in Colorado

CHEAT SHEET
Five people were found dead in a Colorado apartment on Sunday, and police suspect drugs were involved. “There was some substance inside,” Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said at a press conference. “We don’t know what the substance is.” He added that if narcotics were the culprit, they were powerful and fast-acting. One adult was found alive, along with an infant, who was hospitalized but doing fine. Authorities tested the air and ruled out carbon-monoxide poisoning.