4 NHL Players to Be Charged in Alleged 2018 Sexual Assault: Report
JUSTICE DELAYED
Five professional hockey players, including four who currently play in the National Hockey League, have been asked to surrender to Canadian police to face sexual assault charges related to an incident that allegedly took place in 2018, according to a report. Two sources close to the matter confirmed to Canadian sports channel TSN that the players are expected to turn themselves in in the coming days. The four NHL athletes were identified by the sources as Carter Hart, 25, of the Philadelphia Flyers; Michael McLeod, 25, of the Calgary Flames; Dillon Dube, 25, of the New Jersey Devils; and Cal Foote, 25, of the Devils. A fifth hockey player, Alex Formenton, a 24-year-old who currently plays professionally in Switzerland, reported to police in London, Ontario on Sunday, according to TSN. All five were members of Canada’s World Junior team in June 2018, when they allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a London hotel after a Hockey Canada event. They all took indefinite leaves of absence from their respective teams last week, with Canada’s The Globe and Mail reporting the looming charges—without naming the players—last Wednesday.