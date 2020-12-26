5 Female Victims Including Kids Found Dead in Arkansas Home on Christmas Day
SAD CHRISTMAS
Five people were found dead at a home in Pope County, Arkansas on Christmas evening. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police are investigating the suspected homicide and they believe that all five victims were relatives. Two were children and three were adults. They were all female and their ages ranged from 8 to 50 years old, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said during a press conference on Saturday afternoon. There are no suspects yet, Jones said, adding, “We believe this could be an isolated incident.” Officials believe the incident is “domestic related.” The victims were discovered by another family member who arrived at the home and subsequently called the police. “We do anticipate this being an in-depth investigation that will span many days,” Jones said.