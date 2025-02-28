Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
5 Former Defense Secretaries Blast Trump for Military Purge
MARCHING ORDERS
Ex-Pentagon chiefs from both sides of the aisle called on Congress to hold Trump to account for his firings.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Updated
Feb. 28 2025
9:38AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 28 2025
9:21AM EST
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
U.S. News
New Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepen Mystery
Josh Fiallo
U.S. News
Early Autopsy Results Offer Key Clues Into Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Musk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. News
Bill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
Erkki Forster
Trumpland
Trump Aide Reportedly Threatens to Redraw U.S.-Canada Border
Leigh Kimmins