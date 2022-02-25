5 Million Children Lost Parent or Caregiver to COVID

CHEAT SHEET
More than 5 million children worldwide have lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19, according to a study published today in The Lancet. Children aged 10 to 17 accounted for two-thirds of the grim total, the researchers reported. “We estimate that for every person reported to have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one child is left orphaned or loses a caregiver,” lead author Dr. Susan Hillis said. “That is the equivalent of one child every six seconds facing a heightened risk of lifelong adversity unless given appropriate support in time.” They said the data did not include deaths from the recent Omicron wave.