5-Month-Old Baby Abducted in Stolen Car Found at Dayton Airport
HORRIFIC
One of the 5-month-old Ohio twins abducted on Monday in an apparent car theft was located at the Dayton International Airport Police airport early Tuesday morning. The car, a black 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen with Kasson and Kyair Thomas secured in their car seats while their mother ran inside a Donatos Pizza at East First Street and North High Street on a Doordash run. Kyair was located around 5 a.m. on Tuesday in a parking lot at the Dayton Airport before TSA turned the child over to police. Police have identified Nalah Tamiko Jackson as a person of interest in the case, and are still searching for Kasson and the stolen vehicle, which has a busted back taillight, purple paint transfer, and is believed to have crashed since its theft, according to authorities. “The vehicle is missing the front bumper and has tinted windows with a ripped temporary tag that starts with the letter ‘M,’” Columbus Police wrote in a statement. “The stolen vehicle also has a ‘West Side City Toys’ Bumper sticker.”