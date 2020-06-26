Read it at ESPN
Sixteen out of 302 NBA players who were tested for the coronavirus on June 23 have COVID-19, the league announced Friday. In a statement, the NBA said, “Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.” Earlier this month, the NBA Board of Governors approved a plan to restart the season, with 22 teams playing at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the end of July. The season would begin with eight “seeding games,” and the finals would take place no later than Oct. 12, the league said. The rate of positive tests nationwide is about 6 percent.