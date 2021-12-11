CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Avalanche Traps Backcountry Skiers, Injuring 5 and Killing 1
TRAGIC
Read it at The Seattle Times
A blustery morning turned to tragedy for six skiers in Washington state on Saturday. According to The Seattle Times, an avalanche on Crystal Mountain trapped the skiers around 10:50 a.m., and was first reported to ski patrol by witnesses. Though five skiers survived the snow, one could not be resuscitated and was confirmed dead. The Pierce County sheriff reported that despite the tragedy, ski operations across the resort would remain open since the avalanche had occurred in a backcountry region of the mountain known as Silver Basin.