5 Tailgating Essentials From Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a Canadian, American football culture is somewhat new to me, but I’m quickly learning the ropes of gameday traditions, like a tailgate (or, if you have a boat, a “sailgate”). The pre-game parking lot shindigs can be traced all the way back to the 1800s—they’re pretty much embedded into the fabric of America. Drinks, good tunes, and delicious food are non-negotiable at a tailgate for big games, like the recent college football final in Miami and the upcoming Super Bowl.

I got to sailgate to the big Indiana Hoosiers vs. Miami Hurricanes game with Tom Brady, Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World” (otherwise known as Jonathan Goldsmith, returning for the first time since 2016), and famed fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. During the voyage, I got a few of Watson’s tailgating tips before arriving at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“I love football,” the three-time Olympian and Bronze medalist told me aboard the yacht. “I went to Penn State for two years, so I’m not really invested [in this game]—but I’m a big fan. But we’re in Miami [who has a hometown game],” he added. Sadly for U Miami fans, the Hoosiers took the championship—but not without a nailbiter.

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 8, Miles also shared who he might be rooting for. Seahawks. “For the first time ever, I’m free [to attend],” meaning we could see him at another tailgate (or sailgate) as the Seahawks take on the Patriots. Here are a few of Miles’ essentials to get the party started—plus some of my own picks as I prepare for the Big Game just two weeks away.

Dos Equis Beer

Any diehard football fan will agree: you simply can’t have a tailgate without beer. “I need a couple of 24 packs of my Dos Equis beer with my crew, actually. I really drink the beer,” Miles shared, adding that you can enjoy your beer “dressed” or “naked,” a fancy term for on its own.

Dos Equis Ambar Lagar “You can dress it up… add a little Tajin, a little lime. I like it straight up, too,” he explained. See At Total Wine $ 18

After trying it dressed, I can say there’s truly no going back: the addition of the spicy salt and tangy lime elevates the whole experience. It’s a good time to hop on the Dos Equis bandwagon, too, as the brand recently brought back the Most Interesting Man In The World. Not a drinker? You can still get in on the action with the zero-proof Lime & Salt, too.

NFL team merch

While there’s plenty of spots to stock up on your team’s merch, no one does it better than Abercrombie & Fitch. The American clothing company is the official fashion partner of the NFL, releasing items like t-shirts, ’90s-inspired crewneck, and team baseball jackets to rep your team (or whatever bandwagon you might be jumping on).

Abercrombie & Fitch Seattle Seahawks Half-Zip Sweatshirt This half-zip hoodie is designed with the brand’s signature softAF fleece fabric. See At Abercrombie $ 100

College football fans will also want to check out sister brand Hollister Co., which offers a similar line for National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) teams. Calling all Indiana Hoosiers fans: Hollister has a pre-order limited edition championship hoodie available now.

A solid bluetooth speaker

Good tunes set the mood for just about any party – and since tailgating is usually in a parking lot, park, or wherever you might be gathering, being portable is key.

Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker The stylish and compact Marshall Acton III Speaker does just the trick here, thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities, meaning the party “DJ” can control music right from their phone. See At Amazon $ 300 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Not sure what to play? Spotify has you covered with their official Tailgate Party playlist.

A hard cooler

Keeping your beer ice cold is a must—and there’s no better way to do so than with a cooler. Yeti never disappoints on function, and my family has been using the Roadie 24 Hard Cooler for years.

Yeti 24 Hard Cooler This party necessity can fit up to 33 cans, and for the wine drinkers, it’s tall enough to hold a bottle. See At Yeti $ 250 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Best of all, it fits easily in the backseat of a car, is leakproof (if you know, you know) and has a comfy DoubleDuty Strap to take it where you need to go.

Snacks from Uber Eats

Just about everything is available on Uber Eats, including Miles’ fave tailgating snacks—like a bag of Jolly Rancher Gummies, which he always has on standby. “That’s a great one,” he laughs.

Jolly Rancher Gummies As a lifelong sweet tooth, I can’t disagree with this choice—and particularly love mixing these in with Lays potato chips and Trader Joes’ chocolate covered pretzels for a makeshift trail mix. See At Uber Eats

Another hit? “The wagyu tacos from Nobu,” which has locations (and, in select cities, Uber Eats delivery or takeout powered by OpenTable) in over 20 cities.