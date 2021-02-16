5-Year-Old Awakens From Coma After Crash Involving Chiefs Assistant Coach
‘FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE’
Over a week after Ariel Young was critically injured in a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the 5-year-old has awoken from a coma. “Ariel is awake,” her aunt Tiffany Verhulst wrote on a GoFundMe page she organized to support the girl’s family. A 4-year-old was also injured in the crash. Reid, the son of the Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, was put on leave last week after he admitted he took an Adderall and had two or three drinks ahead of a crash with two other vehicles near the Chiefs’ practice site. He didn’t travel with the team to the Super Bowl game in Tampa following the crash. “My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” Kansas City Coach Andy Reid said.