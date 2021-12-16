CHEAT SHEET
    5-Year-Old Boy Hijacks Family Car to Buy Pink Tractor for His Sister

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Justin Sullivan/Getty

    On Monday morning, a 5-year-old Canadian boy was caught hijacking his family’s car near Kingston, Ontario to run errands. As CTV News reported, the child took the keys and absconded with the vehicle to shop for his little sister; he was specifically looking to buy her a pink toy tractor. Police received alerts of a car driving erratically and then discovered the child behind the wheel in a hayfield. His parents were reportedly already on the scene when the police arrived, and neither the child, the car, nor other motorists were hurt.

