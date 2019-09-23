WATCH: 5-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Under Subway Train After Dad’s Suicide

CHEAT SHEET
Gut-wrenching footage shows the moment a 5-year-old girl was pulled out from under a Bronx subway car after her father fatally jumped in front of the train with the child in his arms at around 8 a.m. Monday morning. The video was taken from a witness across the tracks and shows two men pulling the girl out unharmed. “She got lucky,” a police source told the New York Post. “It’s amazing that she’s alive.” Her 45-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The guy jumped,” 29-year-old Cesar Dominguez told the Post, “nobody fell. Nobody pushed him…Never in my life have I seen something like that.” The little girl was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.