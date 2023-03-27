5-Year-Old Dies After Being Found in Water on Neighbor’s Pool Cover
A 5-year-old boy died after being discovered on a neighbor’s pool cover two hours after he was reported missing over the weekend in Orion Township, Michigan, authorities said. The child, who had special needs, vanished on Saturday afternoon after the back door of his home was left open. The temperature outside was reported as 37 degrees with high winds, which impeded the use of drones after a search was launched. Deputies and K9 units with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were aided by firefighters as they combed the neighborhood, nearby woods, a lake, and a swamp, police said. Firefighters eventually found the boy at the neighbor’s house about a block away from his own residence. Police said the pool’s cover had at least a foot of standing water in it. The cause and manner of death were not immediately released.