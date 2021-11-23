CHEAT SHEET
5-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Fatally Shot by 6-Year-Old Sibling, Police Say
A 5-year-old Pennsylvania boy was shot dead late Monday by a 6-year-old sibling while the children were playing together, authorities said. Police in Penn Hills, which is about 13 miles outside Pittsburgh, said a group of young kids was playing in a bedroom near an unsecured gun when the boy, Connor Wolfe, was shot. “We’re still working to figure out how that occurred, but the child was pronounced deceased at a hospital,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said at a late-night press conference. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and it was not immediately clear if any charges were in the works. “It’s always hard when its children, just is. They’re innocent so that’s why it’s always tough,” Costa said.