5-Year-Old Special Needs Twins Dead in Their Bed After Mom Jumps Off Bridge
HORRIFIC
Police found five-year-old special needs twins dead in their bed in Seminole County, Florida Friday morning. Their mother, Catorreia Hutto, a 31-year-old from Sanford, Florida, reportedly died after jumping off a bridge. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a motorist who saw Hutto jump into Lake Jesup. Two fishermen helped the sheriff’s office pull Hutto’s body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene. In a wellness check at her home after the incident, police found boy and girl twins Ahmad and Ava Jackson dead. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Hutto has no criminal history, although authorities found a gun in the bedroom but no gunshots or blunt force trauma on the children. The sheriff told reporters that “if [the deputies] did not check the vital signs, they would not know that they had been deceased.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.