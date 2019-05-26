5-Year-Old Utah Girl Missing; Uncle Detained

Utah police are searching for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared on Saturday morning and say they fear she was harmed. Elizabeth Shelley of Logan was last seen with her 21-year-old uncle, Alex Whipple, who has been detained by police and is reportedly not being cooperative. “We’re very concerned,” Logan police Capt. Tyson Budge told the Salt Lake Tribune. “At this point, we believe she’s been harmed.” Volunteers searched the area for several hours, while police were obtaining search warrants.