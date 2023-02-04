CHEAT SHEET
Ohio Train Derailment Sparks Fire, Forces Residents to Evacuate
Residents of East Palestine, Ohio woke up Saturday morning to terrifying flames and thick smoke following a 50-car train derailment. Officials have issued both evacuation and shelter-in-place orders to nearby residents of the Northeastern Ohio village. No injuries have been reported, officials say, though the cause of the derailment is still unknown. East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway told the Associated Press the train was carrying multiple hazardous materials, and that firefighters are facing complications in their response as frigid temperatures caused their water to freeze. Evacuated residents are now sheltered in nearby a nearby high school and community center awaiting further instructions.