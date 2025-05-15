While disgraced music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs entered the second-day of testimony in his federal criminal trial, his longtime adversary 50 Cent went on a 24-hour trolling spree instead.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has famously been enmeshed in a feud with Combs since the early aughts and hasn’t shied away from sharing his thoughts on Combs’ arrest (and ensuing trial) publicly.

Combs is currently indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all accusations and has pleaded not guilty.

50 Cent has famously been feuding with Diddy for years. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In one Instagram post Tuesday, Jackson commented on accusations Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura made during her first day on the witness stand and scrutinized the producer for being “crazier then [sic] regular crazy.”

“Damn he did all that s*** to go out like this,” Jackson wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of an article headline from People magazine that read: “Cassie Says Diddy Asked Her to Get in Inflatable Pool Filled with Baby Oil.”

“SMH. This s*** crazier then [sic] regular crazy,” he added. The post also included two artificially generated images of Combs in an inflatable pool.

During her first day testifying as a witness, Ventura recalled the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and claimed that he would force her to participate in his famed, alleged “freak-offs.” At one point during her testimony, she alleged that Combs once made her climb into an inflatable pool filled with baby oil.

In another post Wednesday, Jackson shared an artificially generated photo of himself wearing a suit while posing in front of New York City’s skyline and penned: “After listening to today’s testimony, I think the diddler should have took [sic] the plea offer. The s*** they are saying is beyond me, so what do ya think?”

A few hours later, he trolled Combs again and even brought Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, into the mix.

“Friends till the end, Jay you still there?” Jackson wrote alongside a video montage showing pictures of Combs and Carter together with Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr.’s “Just the Two of Us” playing in the background. Carter’s attorney Alex Spiro has maintained that he and Combs were never close.

This is not the first time the “Candy Shop” rapper has taken a dig at Combs following the unraveling of his allegations.

Shortly after it was revealed that federal agents had found over 1,000 bottles of baby oil in Combs’ properties, Jackson took a jab at the embattled producer writing on Instagram in September: “Here I am keeping good company with @TheDrewBarrymoreShow. And I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”

The rapper is also notably spearheading a docuseries on Combs’ case for Netflix.