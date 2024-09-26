50 Cent Preps Netflix Doc on His Nemesis Diddy’s Years of Alleged Crimes
BEEF
Rapper, actor, and producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has feuded on and off with Sean “Diddy” Combs for almost 20 years, even publicly alluding to allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault against Combs months before federal charges were laid last week. Now Jackson is turning a lens on his nemesis: His publicist told The Washington Post that he is executive producing a Netflix docuseries on years of alleged physical and sexual abuse by Combs, comprising a “complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.” Jackson has teased a documentary on X for months, but the involvement of the world’s biggest streaming service is a major profile boost for the project, which Jackson’s publicist said will “present authentic and nuanced perspectives.” The beef between the two goes back to 2006 when, in his song “The Bomb,” Jackson implied Combs has knowledge of the unsolved 1997 murder of his labelmate and collaborator Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. They later ended up as dueling vodka label representatives—Combs co-owned Ciroc until earlier this year and Jackson was a spokesperson for Effen. “Puff’s is not even vodka,” Jackson said in a 2020 podcast appearance. “It’s grapes.”