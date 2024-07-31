50 Cent Reveals the ‘Weird Shit’ That Made Him Turn on Diddy

Rapper 50 Cent has spent the past few years going hard after Sean “Diddy” Combs for the multiple sexual abuse and assault allegations against him, but now he has revealed in a new Hollywood Reporter interview that their relationship first soured for more trivial reasons.

“He asked to take me shopping,” the rapper said. “I thought that was the weirdest shit in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not fucking with this weird energy or weird shit,’ coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”

50 Cent also clarified that although he and Diddy collaborated on a few songs together in the 2000s, they were never particularly close. “It was mostly work,” he said. “I wouldn’t call it a friendship because there wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other.”

50 Cent added, “I didn’t ever party or hang out with him. Puff is a businessperson; when [people call him] a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of, who produced things that he took from them… He’s been able to take advantage of the business and the creatives in it. I don’t have any interest in doing that.”

The comments come after a decades-long feud between the two rappers, tracing its roots back to 2006 when 50 Cent released a diss track accusing Diddy of having some sort of knowledge about rapper Biggie Smalls’ murder in 1997.

In recent years, 50 Cent has been one of the most vocal celebrities against Diddy and is even producing a documentary looking into the sexual abuse allegations against him. He has also constantly roasted Diddy on X as the evidence has built up.

As for why some celebrities have been hesitant to speak out against Diddy? 50 Cent offered his theory: “Some of them were involved, at the parties and enjoyed themselves, so they don’t know what the fuck is on tape or what’s not on tape, so they’re not going to say anything because they might have had too much fun.”

Diddy’s longtime friend and collaborator Mary J. Blige, who has stayed mostly silent on the matter, does not fall in that category, 50 Cent added. “Mary never reached out to me to tell me to not fuck up Puffy, because she knows that he does shit,” he said.