50 Cent Says Black Men Are ‘Identifying With Trump’ Over Biden

50 Cent, while meeting with lawmakers Wednesday on Capitol Hill to advocate for Black entrepreneurs and more Black representation in the liquor industry, said he sees Black men “identifying with” Donald Trump, a convicted felon who is still under indictment.

When asked by CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion about which way he’s leaning in the presidential election, the rapper and liquor company owner, who supported Trump in 2020, said he hadn’t made a decision. As for the significance of the Black male vote, he said that Trump’s legal problems have made him appealing as a candidate.

“I see them identifying with Trump,” he said, “because they got RICO charges.”

Trump, along with several of his allies, are facing a RICO indictment last summer in Georgia for their efforts to overturn the presidential election in that state. As part of that process, in which Trump’s mugshot was taken, some commentators—and Trump himself—have mused that that could help his standing in the Black community.

As for the purpose of 50 Cent’s surprise visit, he said the process went well.

“This is really exciting for me. I got a chance to meet with both sides today, and it feels really good,” he said, according to USA Today. “[Lawmakers] don’t agree on a lot of stuff, and so to get them to agree on seeing me was an accomplishment in itself.”

“My experience here has been great,” he added. “I went to talk to them about economic opportunities for everybody, and it’s really exciting. The response I got makes me feel that there’s bright days ahead of us.”