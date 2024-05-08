50 Cent Sues Ex for Defamation Over Rape Allegations

Rapper 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-partner, Daphne Joy this week. Back in March, Joy publicly accused Jackson of raping and physically abusing her during their relationship, claims which Jackson says are baseless.

Jackson claims in his suit that Joy (full name Daphne Joy Narvaez) made allegations were not only “false and defamatory,” but that were a “calculated attack”—an attack that his lawyer says was likely motivated by Narvaez's relationship with embattled hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Despite being given ample opportunity to retract a false and malicious retaliatory accusation, Ms. Narvaez has shamefully chosen to interfere with her 11-year-old son’s relationship with his loving father by falsely calling him a ‘rapist,’” Reena Jain, one of Jackson’s lawyers, told The Daily Beast in a statement.

“The motivation behind this appears to be Ms. Narvaez’s unfortunate entanglement and misguided loyalty to Mr. Combs, who we believe to be underwriting this attack and whom Mr. Jackson has been warning Ms. Narvaez and others about for many years,” Jain said.

The Daily Beast reached out to representatives for Combs for comment but has not received a response.

Joy was named in one of the bombshell lawsuits filed against Combs in previous months. As part of his suit against Combs, whom he accused of sexual assault, music producer Rodney Jones claimed that Joy was one of several women who Diddy “bragged about having... on a monthly stipend” for sex work. Joy denied Jones’s allegations in an Instagram post separate from the one in which she made her claims about Jackson.

“Everything is a joke to you until your safety is compromised, which is happening now,” Joy wrote, addressing Jackson, on her Instagram story on March 28. “You are wrecking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.”

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” Joy wrote. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me.”

According to Jackson, Joy made a “purposeful attempt to, on information and belief, destroy his personal and business reputation, harm Jackson’s commercial and business interests, negatively affect his custody case, and prevent him from seeing his minor son,” the suit elaborates.

Narvaez and Jackson have been in an ongoing custody battle over their son, Sire, since at least March, when reports emerged that Jackson was pursuing sole custody in response to Joy being named in Jones’ lawsuit.

Joy posted her claims of Jackson’s allegedly abusive behavior on March 28th. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son,” a rep for 50 Cent said in a statement shortly afterwards.