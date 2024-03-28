50 Cent Mocks Ex Daphne Joy Over Diddy Sex Work Claims

Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s ex Daphne Joy was accused of being a sex worker for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the latest bombshell lawsuit against the rapper— to the apparent surprise of her famous rapper ex.

The mother of 50 Cent’s child was named in a sexual assault lawsuit brought against Diddy by music producer Rodney Jones. In the lawsuit, Jones claimed that Diddy “bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend” for sex work. Joy was named as one of those women.

Diddy posted his apparently incredulous reaction to the news in an Instagram post late Wednesday night.

“I didn’t know you was a sex worker,” he wrote. “👀you little sex worker.LOL 😆”

Joy and 50 Cent dated in 2011 and parted ways after one year. They have a 12-year-old child together, Sire.

“Yo this shit is a movie,” he wrote.

And he’s not kidding. In December, a representative for the rapper confirmed that he was making a documentary about the many allegations against Diddy. He has pledged to donate the earnings from his projects to the victims of Diddy’s alleged sexual assault.

Shortly after posting about his ex, he posted another picture on Instagram of his television playing a Fox News segment about Jones’ lawsuit. The screen showed an excerpt of Jones’ civil complaint, alleging that Diddy had secret cameras placed all over his home.

“Smh, this is gonna be so good, what do you want to bet I get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them,” he wrote in the caption.

On Monday, as Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security as part of an investigation into sex trafficking, 50 Cent tweeted, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done,” he wrote. “[T]hey don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, denied the claims in Jones’ suit. Joy has yet to comment on the allegations.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit,” Holley told Page Six. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”