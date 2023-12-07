50 Cent Vows to Donate Money From Diddy Doc to Sexual Assault Victims
I GET MONEY
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson confirmed Wednesday that his production company is working on a documentary about the compounding sexual assault allegations leveled against Sean “Diddy” Combs, and that all proceeds from the project will be donated to rape victims. “WTF at some point you gotta just do the right thing,” the “In Da Club” rapper wrote on Instagram. The announcement was made the same day that a Jane Doe accused Combs of sexual abuse, making her the fourth alleged victim to file suit against the embattled rapper in three weeks. Combs broke his silence on the “sickening allegations” shortly after. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said. In his documentary announcement, 50 Cent shared footage of an interview with former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry, who alleged that Combs spiked alcohol only served to women at the parties he threw. The women became “real, real slippery” after consuming the spiked bottles, Curry said.