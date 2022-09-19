50 Cent Sues Miami Doctor for Allegedly Implying He Had Penis Enlargement Surgery
JUST A LIL BIT
50 Cent has never, ever had penis enlargement surgery, the rapper has claimed in a new lawsuit against a Miami doctor who allegedly insinuated otherwise. The complaint, reported Monday by Billboard, claims that after 50 “graciously agreed” to take a seemingly innocuous photo with an “unscrupulous business owner” named Angela Kogan, she turned around and began using it to promote her practice, Perfection Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, without his consent. The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, asserts that he was also named as one of Kogan’s clients in an August interview with The Shade Room that has since been deleted. “Jackson never had such a sexual enhancement procedure, he has never received plastic surgery from defendants, and he never consented to the commercialization and publication of the Photo,” his filing states. Jackson, who is seeking an unspecified, multimillion-dollar amount from Kogan, addressed the situation in a nonchalant Instagram caption, complete with a shrug emoji: “every now and then i get a fool like this, Smh… what away to put your self out of business.”