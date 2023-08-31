50 Cent Accused of Battery After Chucking Mic at Fan
OOPS
50 Cent channeled his inner Cardi B during an L.A. concert Wednesday night, chucking his microphone right at a fan’s head mid-show. Now, he’s the suspect in a criminal battery charge after the woman on the receiving end of the mic-throw filed a police report Wednesday night. The apparently injured woman is Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, who showed off a nasty forehead gash to social media after the incident. It was the second time that night the rapper chucked a mic—the second one is the one that did Monegain apparent damage. According to Variety, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, was peeved because the mics weren’t working. His lawyer insists he didn’t mean to hit Monegain. “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” attorney Scott Leemon told Fox News Digital. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”