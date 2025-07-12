50 Cent Trolls Diddy With Bizarre AI Baby Oil Video
Rapper 50 Cent has hopped online to take another swipe at his longtime rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs. This time, the “In Da Club” artist shared a deeply unsettling AI video of Diddy walking the runway as if in a fashion show. And the outfit he’s modeling? A below-the-knee pink dress mimicking a bottle of baby oil. “I didn’t know Diddy walked in the Michael Amiri show, when did he make Bond!” the G-Unit star wrote on Instagram. The post, which was originally uploaded by Miami MC Geisha 305, included comments from fellow rapper Soulja Boy, who reacted with a string of laughing emojis. The whole thing is soundtracked to “Baby Oil Freak Off Party” by Jody2Good, sampling “Le Freak” by Chic. The roast plays on the vast quantities of Johnson’s baby oil found in raids on Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles mansions. The music mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. The pair have a notorious beef history dating back to 2006, when 50 accused Diddy of being involved in the murder of Biggie Smalls. “This s*** crazier then regular crazy,” 50 wrote in a previous post ripping into his rival about the baby oil.