51-year-old Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Denied Drink After Forgetting His ID
BABY FACE
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, 51, went to a Rutter’s location Tuesday to promote a new law allowing customers to buy canned cocktails at gas stations and convenience stores only to get denied from purchasing one because he forgot his ID. Shapiro’s office told The Hill that he put the drinks he tried to buy back and that no one bought alcohol for him. A video posted by a local news CBS affiliate and a photo posted on X by a Spotlight PA reporter shows Shapiro leaving the Rutter’s location empty-handed. The CBS station reported Shapiro, who attended the event with legislators and members of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, could be seen laughing with store staff after they told him they couldn’t sell him any alcoholic beverages. The law is the law, even for the Governor.