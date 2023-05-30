CHEAT SHEET
522-Pound Great White Shark Surfaces Near Jersey Shore
A 522-pound great white shark named “Penny” was pinged swimming off the coast of the Jersey Shore just in time for Memorial Day, according to the shark tracker OCEARCH. She was first spotted and tagged in April near North Carolina and again seen in May around Virginia before making her way to Ocean City, where her “ping” indicates she broke the water’s surface at least once. The juvenile shark measures up to 10 feet and 3 inches long, while the average adult female great white grows up to 15 to 16 feet long. “We are watching her journey north for the first time!” OCEARCH tweeted.