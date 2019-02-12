54 Alleged White Supremacists Indicted in Arkansas: Prosecutors
GOT ’EM
Arkansas federal prosecutors said Tuesday that they have indicted 54 alleged white supremacists who belong to a group called the New Aryan Empire, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The charges, which are expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon, reportedly claim that the white supremacist group has committed solicitation of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and maiming. The charges were sealed by a federal judge and are not yet public, given fears that the defendants would flee. This isn’t the first time authorities have gone after alleged group members: as The Daily Beast previously reported, eight suspected members of the group were arrested in 2017 after federal agents seized 69 guns and 25 pounds of meth over a two-year period.