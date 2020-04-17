55 Dead From Coronavirus in One Brooklyn Nursing Home

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The new coronavirus’ toll on nursing homes can be seen in one shocking number: 55 dead at a single Brooklyn facility. That means one out of every seven residents at Cobble Hill Health Center—which has a less-than-stellar rating by health inspectors—has been killed by COVID-19. And across New York State, more than 1,100 deaths are tied to nursing homes, out of nearly 13,000 deaths statewide. The situation in New Jersey is equally bleak, The Wall Street Journal reports, with 1,530 long-term care deaths accounting for 40 percent of the state’s total.