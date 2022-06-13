55 People Slaughtered in Burkina Faso Attack Over the Weekend
RISING VIOLENCE
Authorities in Burkina Faso announced that gunmen killed at least 55 individuals this weekend, with conflict analysts suspecting that the Islamic State group is behind the attack, though no group has yet claimed responsibility. According to a government spokesperson, the violence occurred in the northern part of the country and the gunmen targeted civilians. The Associated Press reported that the government estimates that there are 55 casualties, but others believe the true number may be higher. Burkina Faso is facing a rise in attacks connected with al Qaeda and the Islamic State group. Over the past two years, almost 5,000 people have died from violence attributed to Islamic extremists, and an additional two million have left their homes.