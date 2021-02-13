57 GOP Officials Attended the Jan. 6 Rally That Preceded Riot: Report
Fifty-seven local and state Republican officials attended the Jan 6. rally in D.C. that ended with supporters storming the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election result, according to a HuffPost count. Only two of them have resigned after being outed. West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans, who filmed himself storming the Capitol, resigned after he was hit with federal charges, as did Jorge Riley, a prominent Republican leader in Sacramento. Twenty of the 57 officials have instead blamed antifa for the violence at the Capitol and four have mentioned “cancel culture” in their refusals to vacate their posts. “For a call to go out seeking my resignation is beyond the pale and reeks of cancel culture,” said Rob Socha, a Hillsdale, Michigan city councilman who bragged about taking his 15-year-old daughter to the Jan. 6 event.