57-Year-Old Hiker Dead Following Heat-Related Accident At Grand Canyon
A 57-year-old hiker was found dead in Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend due to blazing-hot temperatures, according to park officials. The woman was on an 8-mile hike in the Arizona valley on Sunday when she fell unconscious. Park rangers received a call around 6:30 p.m. and immediately sent a search and rescue crew. “A ranger arrived on scene at approximately 1 a.m. on July 3 and pronounced the hiker deceased," officials confirmed in a news release Monday. The Tuweep area had exceeded 100 degrees this past weekend, while temperatures at Phantom Ranch near the Colorado River reached 114 degrees. Weather forecasters issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the inner canyon sections of the Grand Canyon until Wednesday.